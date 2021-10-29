Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid part ways after singer’s alleged fight with Hadid’s mother

Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have reportedly parted ways after a long relationship. The couple welcomed daughter Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020.

Multiple sources shared with People magazine that the couple is no longer together. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” shared a source with the magazine. Meanwhile, Gigi’s representatives told the publication, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Hours before the report of their break-up emerged, Zayn issued a statement on Twitter where he spoke about a “private matter.” The statement came after reports in TMZ suggested that Zayn had allegedly hit Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, and Yolanda was considering filing a police report against the ex-One Direction member.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” wrote Zayn.

He added, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn and Gigi first sparked romance rumours in 2015 but soon after Gigi appeared in Zayn’s single PillowTalk. They confirmed their romance as they appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2016. The couple parted ways in 2018 but reconciled in 2019. During the lockdown of 2020, the couple confirmed Gigi’s pregnancy.