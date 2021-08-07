Yo Yo Honey Singh says wife’s domestic abuse charges ‘malicious’, refutes all allegations

Singer, rapper Hridesh Singh, popular among his fans as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has broken silence on his wife’s accusations against him. She has sued the singer for assault, having illicit relationships and mental abuse.

Releasing a statement on his Instagram handle, Singh has said that he “strongly refutes all the allegations” but will speak no further as “the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law.” The singer shared that he has never released a statement even before, but this time he is compelled to do so as his parents and sister have been dragged into the matter.

In his statement, he wrote, “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

Refuting the allegations, he wrote, “I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.” He added, “I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win.”

Singh’s wife has filed an application before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh, who has issued notice to the singer and given him time till August 28 to file a reply in the matter.