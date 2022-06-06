scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Yo Yo Honey Singh pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, watch video

Paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Yo Yo Honey Singh did the late singer’s signature step at an event in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 6, 2022 10:48:48 am
honey singh, sidhu moose walaHoney Singh's gesture towards Sidhu Moose Wala was cheered by fans at the event.

It’s been more than a week since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab. As the fraternity and his fans try to come to terms with the loss, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in a sweet gesture paid tribute to the late singer at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.

In a video, shared on a paparazzo’s account, Honey Singh is seen on stage, with Moosewala’s song “Uchiyan ne gallan tere yaar diya” playing in the background. Enacting the late singer’s signature thappi step, the rapper also slaps his thighs before putting his hand in the air, leaving the crowd cheering for him.

Fans were touched by Honey Singh’s gesture and remembered Sidhu Moosewala. A fan wrote, “He’ll always be remembered,” while another added, “Legend never die💔 .” Singh’s fans were also excited to see him back on stage, as a social media user wrote, “Good to see honey singh back in action.” The “Blue eyes” singer was earlier spotted at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read |Sidhu Moosewala: For world, the ‘macho star’, at his alma mater the ex-student with stage fright

 

 

Not just Indian artistes but Nigerian singer Burna Boy had also paid an emotional tribute to Sidhu Moosewala at his show. In a video shared on Instagram, Burna mentioned Moosewala’s name, and broke down, hiding his face in his arm. The singer, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also went on to do Moosewala’s signature step.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Salim Merchant, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani and Diljit Dosanjh had also paid tributes to Moosewala after he was shot dead.

Also Read |Sidhu Moosewala fans await release of his song on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, other Punjab issues

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa last week, days after his security was decreased. He was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others, and was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement