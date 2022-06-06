Yo Yo Honey Singh pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, watch video

It’s been more than a week since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab. As the fraternity and his fans try to come to terms with the loss, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in a sweet gesture paid tribute to the late singer at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.

In a video, shared on a paparazzo’s account, Honey Singh is seen on stage, with Moosewala’s song “Uchiyan ne gallan tere yaar diya” playing in the background. Enacting the late singer’s signature thappi step, the rapper also slaps his thighs before putting his hand in the air, leaving the crowd cheering for him.

Fans were touched by Honey Singh’s gesture and remembered Sidhu Moosewala. A fan wrote, “He’ll always be remembered,” while another added, “Legend never die💔 .” Singh’s fans were also excited to see him back on stage, as a social media user wrote, “Good to see honey singh back in action.” The “Blue eyes” singer was earlier spotted at IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo! Yo! Honey Singh (@yoyolatestupdate143)

Not just Indian artistes but Nigerian singer Burna Boy had also paid an emotional tribute to Sidhu Moosewala at his show. In a video shared on Instagram, Burna mentioned Moosewala’s name, and broke down, hiding his face in his arm. The singer, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also went on to do Moosewala’s signature step.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Salim Merchant, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani and Diljit Dosanjh had also paid tributes to Moosewala after he was shot dead.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala fans await release of his song on Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, other Punjab issues

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa last week, days after his security was decreased. He was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others, and was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.