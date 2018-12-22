Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new single Makhna might make your ears bleed

There are bad songs, and then there are bad songs. But Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest number “Makhna” escapes definition. There is a line in the song which goes “Tere life mein dena chahtu hu main dakhal, Mere ex se milti hai teri shakal. Mere lambe sabr ka hai tu hai phal, oh yeah, yeah, yeah.” For those not familiar with the language, the singer is basically saying that he wants to date the woman because her face reminds him of his former partner.

Do I need to say more?

But here’s the thing. It doesn’t matter if a writer and someone who happens to enjoy music takes a dig at the number. Because it still has 17,122,608 views and it’s also the number one trending song on YouTube and on Google Trends.

This is Honey Singh’s comeback song, who appears in the video with long hair. He has also gained a little weight, something which he mentions in one of his rap sections of the track. If nothing else, I will have to give it up for Honey Singh’s skills at taking shots at himself. However, I still prefer Baba Sehgal.

The song features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nidhi Sunil, Singhsta along with Pinaki, Sean, Allistair (TDO).

The last single that Honey Singh revamped was “Urvashi Urvashi,” which featured Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.