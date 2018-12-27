Yo Yo Honey Singh: Love of the audience keeps me inspired

Singer and composer Yo Yo Honey Singh is happy that his comeback song “Makhna” is getting lot of audience love on social media. The track has been sung by Honey Singh along with Neha Kakkar, Singhsta, Pinaki, Sean and Allistair. In less than a week of its release , its video has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube.

Sharing his excitement, Yo Yo Honey Singh, in a statement, said, “Makhna has a very celebratory vibe and is shot against a carnival setting bringing in the party mood. The Latin and Spanish flavour of the song adds to the quirk and celebration making it a perfect pick for the festive season. It has been extremely overwhelming to see the tremendous response of the audience to my comeback song. It is the love of the audience that keeps me inspired to do better every passing day.”

Shot in Cuba, “Makhna” is a celebratory song with a carnival feel and groovy beats.

Watch | Yo Yo Honey Singh Song Makhna

Bhushan Kumar, who presented the song, said, “After creating an uproar with Dil Chori last year during New Year, this year Yo Yo Honey Singh has treated us with a party track again in Makhna. The humungous fanbase of the musician has time and again translated into record-breaking views and social media response.”

Honey Singh had released the track “Dil Chori” around the same time last year, which also turned out to be a blockbuster and became the party anthem during the New Year. His recent track was a revamped version of “Urvashi Urvashi” featuring Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.