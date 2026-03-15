Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a thunderous comeback at Delhi concert; gets candid about darkest phase of his life and career

Renowned singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently took New Delhi by storm as he delivered an electric performance on the eve of his 43rd birthday. At the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 14, Honey Singh kicked off the India chapter of his My Story World Tour, delivering an unforgettable night for the approximately 25,000 fans in attendance.

Curated by NDTV Good Times, the concert was designed in such a way that it also narrated the story of Honey Singh’s life and career. Structured in four chapters — The Rise, The Fame, The Darkness, and The Comeback — each segment brought a different emotional dimension of the singer to the stage, while the organisers showcased glimpses of the defining moments from his life on the big screens in the venue.