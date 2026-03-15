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Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a thunderous comeback at Delhi concert; gets candid about darkest phase of his life and career
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Delhi concert was designed in such a way that it also narrated the story of his life and career.
Renowned singer and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently took New Delhi by storm as he delivered an electric performance on the eve of his 43rd birthday. At the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 14, Honey Singh kicked off the India chapter of his My Story World Tour, delivering an unforgettable night for the approximately 25,000 fans in attendance.
Curated by NDTV Good Times, the concert was designed in such a way that it also narrated the story of Honey Singh’s life and career. Structured in four chapters — The Rise, The Fame, The Darkness, and The Comeback — each segment brought a different emotional dimension of the singer to the stage, while the organisers showcased glimpses of the defining moments from his life on the big screens in the venue.
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The opening act, The Rise, explored his initial days in the entertainment industry, while the second chapter focused on his ascent to fame following which he became a pop icon. During this segment, his hit songs “Brown Rang” and “Blue Eyes” echoed through the arena. He further energised the crowd by performing blockbuster Bollywood tracks like “Blue Hai Pani Pani” and “4 Bottle Vodka.”
Honey Singh then took his fans on a deep dive into what he presented as the darkest phase of his life and career. He spoke candidly about this challenging time in an unfiltered, unapologetic, and honest manner, offering his admirers a glimpse into facets of his journey previously unseen, marked by struggle, reflection, and resilience.
He then made a comeback, quite literally, as he moved to the final leg of his concert. During the last chapter, he performed his recent hits like “Millionaire,” telling the audience, “This time it is personal.” Nonetheless, he didn’t limit the show to just performances as he also made time for fan engagement. He then celebrated his birthday with his fans, cutting a specially designed cake on stage.
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