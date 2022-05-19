Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa team up for Designer: Clothes and colours are fine. But where is the song?

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has teamed up with singer Guru Randhawa for the single “Designer”, and we can only feel sad about the moolah wasted in making something that’s not even worth talking about.

Featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, the music video is set around a fashion show, with lot of designer clothes on display. The four-minute track doesn’t even have a minute of music that is worth your time. In the music video, Randhawa tries to put his best foot forward, Khosla flaunts her curves, and a disinterested Singh attempts to rap.

Watch Designer song:

The video, shot on a vibrant set, is all shimmer and colours, but as they say all that glitters is not gold. There’s a mock fashion show happening with models entering and exiting the frames, with Khosla being at the center of it all. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa are singing in the middle of the ramp, more like creating roadblocks for the models. That’s all I can say about the song. If you still have the guts, watch it at your own risk.

Also read | Yo Yo Honey Singh shares phots of his body transformation, leaves fans stunned with ripped avatar

Divya Khosla Kumar, who seems pretty excited about the track, said in a statement, “It’s been an absolute pleasure and an exhilarating experience working on ‘Designer’. Like the title, I’m sporting some high end designer outfits, one more breathtaking than the next. Every fashion enthusiast is going to love this song.”