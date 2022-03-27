Yo Yo Honey Singh shares pics of his body transformation, leaves fans stunned with ripped avatar

It seems like Yo Yo Honey Singh has been working really hard on himself. The rapper-composer has been sharing photos and videos of his body transformation on Instagram, which show him in a completely new avatar. The new Yo Yo Honey Singh is muscular and ripped. His new photos have left his fans and friends amazed. Popular musician Juggy D wrote, “Yes bro looking good.” DJ Goddess said the rapper is in his “beast mode.” Jazzy B commented, “No pain no gain bro.”

Honey Singh fans expressed how they were excited to see the rapper in his 2012 avatar. “Aab toh aisa lagta hai ki wapas dekhne milega aapna 2012 wala Singh shaab (It seems like he is coming back to how he used to look in 2012)” a fan wrote. “Old vibe is about to coming,” another comment read. Wishing him a good health, a fan wrote, “U r the legend of our generation Sir 🥺 may god bless u always nd keep rocking.” Some of his fans also asked the rapper to get his haircut to compliment his look. “Sab back hogaya bas hair style hojata to maza aajata (Everything is back to the old times, but if hairstyle also comes back, it will be fun),” the comment read.

On the work front, Honey Singh is busy with live performances. He performed in Hyderabad on Saturday. In 2021, the rapper-composer treated his fans to five songs. “Saiyaan Ji,” “Modern Ranjha,” “Kanta Laga,” “Boom Boom,” and “Gaddi Neevi.” He is set to announce his next with Lil Pump.

Last year, Honey Singh was mired in a controversy when his wife accused the rapper of domestic violence.