Yet another bizarre statement by Kanye West; says he sees ‘good things about Hitler’

Kanye West has once again sparked a controversy, and this time, again for his anti-semitic remarks! Not just that, he went a step ahead and openly heaped praises on Hitler. In what could be termed as an unlikely and bizarre statement, Kanye said that he sees good things in Hitler, as per New York Post. According to New York Post, which is a daily tabloid newspaper published in New York City, Kanye appeared for an interview with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday wearing a black hood that covered his face.

“I see good things about Hitler, also,” said Kanye during the interview.

“Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he added. “I was thinking about Satan,” he continued. “Whether it’s the Zionists or Hitler — it’s not the person. It’s Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces.”

New York Post reported that Kanye further said, “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world. Meanwhile, there’s all of these things that are happening.”

The rapper then read anti-Semitic jokes made by a comedian about Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator and podcast host, as per The Post. He looked at his phone and read the joke, “Shapiro can tell just how much change is in your pocket from hearing a jingle.”

On the show, Kanye appeared alongside Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist commentator who also mentioned anti-Jewish conspiracies. Nick is working for Kanye’s 2024 presidential campaign, as per The Post.

Kanye and Nick dined with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida’s Palm Beach last week, which again sparked major outrage.

In the last two months, Kanye has received a lot of flak due to his anti-semitic rhetoric, which has cost him lucrative partnerships with companies like Adidas and Gap.

Adidas severed ties with Kanye last month after the rapper went on an anti-Semitic Twitter rant. Gap, another corporate partner who sold Kanye’s clothing line, also dropped him following his incendiary remarks.