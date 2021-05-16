Yashraj Mukhate’s latest inspiration is comedian Zakir Khan, watch his new remix Papa ki Pari

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back with a new composition and his inspiration is comedian Zakir Khan aka Ronny bhaiya. The new track is titled “Papa ki Pari”, inspired by the comedian’s catchphrase from his stand-up act.

The lyrics of “Papa ki Pari” go, “Wo reelein banati yun hi, likes bhi hai zaroori, wo mummy ki pyaari aur papa ki pari to main hu hi.”

Yashraj Mukhate had created a track called “Zakurrrr,” which also featured sequences from comedian Zakir Khan’s stand-up routine. In the clip, Khan can be heard saying, “Rhythm hai. Mushkil nai hai. Hmm. Achha Theeke. Do minute baat karti hai, kehti hai wow. Aur wo hai na Zakurrrr wala wo.”

Yashraj first hit the headlines in August 2020, after his video “Rasode Mein Kaun Thha” went viral. The song featured dialogues from popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. “Biggini Shoot”, “Sadda Kutta Tommy“, “Pawri ho rahi hain”, “Yummy Yummy” are a few of other hits of Mukhate.