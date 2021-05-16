scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Most read

Yashraj Mukhate’s latest inspiration is comedian Zakir Khan, watch his new remix Papa ki Pari

Yashraj Mukhate’s new video "Papa ki Pari" is inspired by the stand-up performance of comedian Zakir Khan.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
May 16, 2021 10:29:07 pm
Yashraj Mukhate new inspiration is comedian Zakir Khan, watch new remix Papa ki pari videoYashraj Mukhate recreates comedian Zakir Khan's famous act is "Papa ki Pari toh mai hun hin". (Photo: Yashraj Mukhate, Zakir Khan/Instagram)

Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back with a new composition and his inspiration is comedian Zakir Khan aka Ronny bhaiya. The new track is titled “Papa ki Pari”, inspired by the comedian’s catchphrase from his stand-up act.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The lyrics of “Papa ki Pari” go, “Wo reelein banati yun hi, likes bhi hai zaroori, wo mummy ki pyaari aur papa ki pari to main hu hi.”

Also read |Yashraj Mukhate on his Kokilaben video: Never expected it to go viral this way

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Yashraj Mukhate had created a track called “Zakurrrr,” which also featured sequences from comedian Zakir Khan’s stand-up routine. In the clip, Khan can be heard saying, “Rhythm hai. Mushkil nai hai. Hmm. Achha Theeke. Do minute baat karti hai, kehti hai wow. Aur wo hai na Zakurrrr wala wo.”

Yashraj first hit the headlines in August 2020, after his video “Rasode Mein Kaun Thha” went viral. The song featured dialogues from popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. “Biggini Shoot”, “Sadda Kutta Tommy“, “Pawri ho rahi hain”, “Yummy Yummy” are a few of other hits of Mukhate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari to Sana Makbul, here’s what the contestants are up to in Cape Town

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement
x