Yashraj Mukhate meets his ‘God,’ idol AR Rahman: ‘It’s been my life-long dream to be in front of you’

Popular YouTuber-musician Yashraj Mukhate finally realised his life-long dream to meet the ‘Mozart of Madras’ and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently. Mukhate shared a photo of himself with Rahman on Instagram on Monday along with a YouTube link for the entire 15-minute video.

In the photo, both Yashraj and AR are seen smilingly at the camera, while the photo caption read, “I finally met God.”

In the shared clip, the pair discussed all things music and Rahman’s upcoming movie 99 Songs, whose story he has penned. “It has been a life-long dream to be in front of you, I cannot express what I am feeling right now,” Yashraj is heard saying at the start of the video as a humble Rahman responds with a simple, “Hey, my pleasure, my man.”

Rahman then goes on to shower compliments on the young artiste, obviously making his day as he says, “You are making a lot of people happy. They are smiling and I think that’s a very good thing to do.”

When Rahman is asked why he did not helm his passion project, the composer says that in order to direct it, he would have had to give two years of his life to 99 Songs. “99 Songs is philosophical, edgy. I am very proud of the cast,” Rahman added.

AR Rahman has turned producer with 99 Songs, a musical drama that has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It stars debutantes Ehan Bhat, and Edilsy Vargas in the lead parts, while Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Aditya Seal and Tenzin Dalha play pivotal roles. 99 Songs will release in theatres on April 16.