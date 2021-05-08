Yashraj Mukhate drops a Mother’s Day special cover, gives Acapella twist to KGF song Garbhadi

Yashraj Mukhate dropped a new video on the eve of Mother's Day. (Photo: Yashraj Mukhate/Instagram)

YouTube sensation Yashraj Mukhate posted a moving music piece on the eve of Mother’s Day. The composer treated his fans to an Acapella version of popular KGF track “Garbhadi”. Yashraj tagged the video as “Mother’s Day special.”

Sharing a reel, Mukhate said he can sing a certain part of the song all day long. “Just love this part soo much,” he said. The video, which is over a minute long, received hundreds of comments within a couple of minutes. While one of Yashraj’s fans wrote, “Damn this is soulful,” many KGF fans appreciated Yashraj putting out the song in Kannada, the original language of the film.

Apart from Yashraj Mukhate, the video also features Harinakshi Kalal, a YouTuber who does covers in several languages.

“Garbhadi”, which originally featured in 2018 movie KGF, was sung by Ananya Bhat. The music of the film was composed by Ravi Basrur.

Before the Mother’s Day special video, Yashraj Mukhate posted another reel titled “Yummy Yummy Collaboration,” which yet again received immense praise. Last month, Yashraj met music maestro AR Rahman and spoke to him about his career. He interviewed the Oscar-winning composer for his upcoming film 99 songs. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Yashraj wrote, “I finally met God.”