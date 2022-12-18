scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Yai Re remix out: Iulia Vantur says Honey Singh ‘has done an incredible job’

Honey Singh and Ilulia Vantur's new song Yai Re was released on December 17.

Honey Singh, Iulia VanturHoney Singh and Iulia Vantur in Yai Re. (Photo: Honey Singh/Instagram)
It’s the year end and while we are searching for the best party anthem of the year, Honey Singh treated fans with a remix of the iconic ’90s hit track from the movie Rangeela, “Yai Re”.

On Saturday, Honey took to Instagram and unveiled the song along with a caption, “Yai Re Yai Re zor lagake nacho re! #YaiRe Out Now.” The song features the rapper alongside the rumoured girlfriend of Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur. Honey has added an EDM twist to the song and an upbeat tune that makes you want to tap your feet.

The gorgeous Iulia’s sultry look has added that extra touch of oomph to the track. She is seen in a whole new avatar which has undoubtedly set our screens on fire. Her sharp vocals add a dimension to the song that makes your head bop.

Talking about Yai Re, Honey Singh said, “I’ve loved the original song Yai Re and when the opportunity came in to recreate such an iconic track, I jumped on it. Yai Re is a party anthem of 2022-2023. We hope the fans love it as much as we loved creating it.”

The music video is directed by Mihir Gulati, a very close friend of Honey Singh, who is known for his mesmerising videos that leave you in awe. The video is bewitching right from the start, set in a club where both Honey and Iulia are seen grooving to the all-new “Yai Re”.

Talking about the song, Iulia Vantur said, “I remember hearing the song for the first time, it instantly made me groove. That’s the vibe of the song. It brings a lot of good energy and makes you feel happy. The track originally belongs to the legend A.R. Rahman. Yo Yo Honey Singh has done an incredible job in spicing it up with his own style. I am very happy and grateful that Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tips thought of me to be a part of this amazing song. It was fun singing and shooting for this music video. I hope the audience loves it as much we do. Its indeed going to be a happy new year for all of us”

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 07:02:02 pm
