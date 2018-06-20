Singer-rapper XXXTentacion’s death leaves fans divided

20-year-old singer XXXTentacion was shot dead in Florida on Monday. 20-year-old singer XXXTentacion was shot dead in Florida on Monday.

The praise and admiration for rapper-singer XXXTentacion poured in heavily following his sudden death, from the feverish fans who streamed his music to popular figures like Kanye West, J. Cole and Diplo, who called the artist an inspiring, gifted figure in music.

Others, though, felt differently about the troubled but platinum-selling performer.

The response has been split regarding the life and musicality of 20-year-old XXXTentacion, who was shot Monday and later died at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-area hospital. He was a rising artist who recently launched his first No. 1 album and Top 10 pop hit, success coming mainly from the heavy streaming of his music by fans around his age.

But while XXXTentacion was popular among his peers, to others he was known for disturbing allegations. In 2016, he was arrested on charges including home invasion for a 2015 incident, and less than a month later was jailed on charges that he attacked his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time. Later, he faced more charges including witness tampering. He was awaiting trial when he was killed.

The performer, who rapped and openly spoke about depression, made it onto XXL magazine’s 2017 Freshman Class, a goal for most new rappers. But as XXXTentacion’s music peaked, so did the drama surrounding him.

“There’s a lot of things that he has done that we do not agree with and there’s a lot of things he’s done that I don’t condone but that doesn’t mean I’m going to judge you, It doesn’t mean I don’t want to work with you. That doesn’t mean I can’t save you or help you become a better person,” said music producer Drumma Boy.

Post the artiste’s demise, Kanye West tweeted on Monday, “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here. Thank you for existing.”

Blink-182′s Travis Barker, who appeared on XXXTentacion’s recent album, said, “You were a true artist, one of the most (expletive) talented of our time. Your music will live forever.”

What follows is the different stance of people, while some are appreciative of the artist and mourn his death, others criticize the support for XXXTentacion considering the criminal allegations against him.

