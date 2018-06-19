XXXTentacion’s music spoke about his mental anguish

XXXTentacion’s music spoke about depression and mental anguish. XXXTentacion’s music spoke about depression and mental anguish.

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed on Monday in what police called an apparent robbery attempt. The 20-year-old, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening after he was shot outside a motorcycle dealership in Florida.

Even though his career was short, XXXTentacion made quite an impact with his music. He became popular in the genre called SoundCloud Rap which has a wide range of influences. These influences include everything from indie to hardcore hip-hop.

XXXTentacion’s songs were strange and abrupt right from the start. Even his breakout single Look At Me! had strong influences of the same. Most of his music spoke about mental anguish and depression. It could be said that his troubled childhood reflected through his music. According to a BBC report, his breakout single Look At Me! sounded like it was being played through a smashed-up phone speaker – but he was also capable of disarming fragility and tenderness.

Here are some of XXXTentacion’s most popular tracks:

1. Look At Me!

2. Jocelyn Flores

3. I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore

4. Skin

5. Riot

XXXTentacion became the subject of many controversies during his lifetime. At the time of his death, he was awaiting trial after being accused of domestic violence by his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016. He had a troubled upbringing and was expelled from middle school for fighting. He was 6 years old when he tried to stab a man who was attempting to attack his mother. XXXTentacion announced earlier this year that he was planning to go to college to finish his education.

A lot of his music videos were criticised for portraying violent visuals. The music video for his song “Riot” showed him lynching a young white child. This was heavily criticised on social media. Later, in an Instagram LIVE, XXXTentacion said that this video was not in support of the Black Lives Matter cause but in fact he supported All Lives Matter.

XXXTentacion had two music albums to his credit – “17” in 2017 and “?” in 2018.

