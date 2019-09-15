Can’t attend the Wiz Khalifa concert? Listen to the rapper’s top five songs here

Wiz Khalifa is currently on his first tour of India with two shows, one in New Delhi (September 14) and another in Mumbai (September 15), under the banner of Sunburn Arena. The concerts will see him perform songs from his most recent album Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young, as well as some crowd favourites. But what are Wiz Khalifa’s most memorable tracks?

1. Black and Yellow

“Black and Yellow” catapulted the American rapper to worldwide phenomena status. The song, nearly a decade old at this point, is a swaggering ode to making it big with a hook that makes sure the song was stuck in everyone’s head for a very long time.

2. See you again

The Charlie Puth featuring ode to Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker is arguably one of Wiz Khalifa’s biggest songs to date. The song sheds any swaggering claims to show a side of Khalifa that is sensitive. Honouring the legacy of a much-beloved star is no small task, but Khalifa shoulders the responsibility with great effect.

3. We Dem Boyz

2014’s “We Dem Boyz” was a bit of a departure for Khalifa. Moving away from the kind of music he had been known to do, the song saw him adopt a more distinct, trap-influenced approach with heavily autotuned vocals. The song became a breakout success despite the change in style.

4. Work Hard Play Hard

The song is Wiz Khalifa’s anthem to consistently striving to be great while not forgetting to take the time to enjoy life. “Work Hard Play Hard” released before “We Dem Boyz” and showcases Khalifa’s rap skills and ability to make a memorable hook.

5. Pull Up

“Pull Up” is the culmination of Wiz Khalifa’s foray into a more trap-oriented approach to making songs. Prominent use of autotune from Lil Uzi Vert solidify Khalifa’s dedication to that sound and style. In addition to its trap influence, the song also features old-school rap verses from Khalifa.