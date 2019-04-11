Wiz Khalifa docuseries to air on Apple Music

Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa will give a sneak peek into his life with a docuseries, which is set to air on Apple Music April 17.

According to Variety, the series is titled Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam.

It will feature the “most intimate aspects” of the musician’s life and contain archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career.

Khalifa has hits such as “Black and Yellow”, “Say Yeah”, “Work Hard, Play Hard”, “We Dem Boyz” and “See You Again” to his credit.

The five-episode docuseries will also feature interviews with his family and his closest friends.

The project was produced by SMAC Entertainment, Taylor Gang, Dirty Robber, and Atlantic Records.

Meanwhile, the rapper is set to perform at both Coachella weekends, beginning Friday.