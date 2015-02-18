Wiz Khalifa accuses Amber Rose of neglecting their son?

Khalifa claims Rose often stays out all night and gets relatives and staff to babysit Sebastian. (Source: AP)

Rapper Wiz Khalifa has allegedly compiled a long list of complaints against his estranged wife Amber Rose, saying she neglected their son Sebastian.

According to documents, Khalifa, 27, attempts to gain more custody of their son Sebastian, who turns two on February 21, because he believes Rose “is a bad mom”, reported TMZ.

Khalifa claims Rose often stays out all night and gets relatives and staff to babysit Sebastian. He also says Rose lets the family dog lick their son’s face after eating its own

feces. Rose allegedly only plays for 15 minutes with their son when she wakes up in the morning before disappearing.

Sebastian allegedly was upset with Rose and her mother because they often had “shouting matches and vulgar exchanges” including use of the N-word in front of him.

While Khalifa has not filed legal documents yet, he is currently trying to get support from relatives and other involved to make his case.

Khalifa has not commented on the report yet but he shared on Instagram a video of him teaching Sebastian how to start a car. “Too fire,” he captioned it. The proud father also tweeted, “Bash hit the switch today. I’m so proud to say my son hit his first switch at almost two years old. God is good.”

The ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ rapper also shared a photo of Sebastian along with caption, “At the gym. So we cozy. Ya get me.”

