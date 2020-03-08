With Roar and Firework, Katy Perry lights up Women’s T20 World Cup final

Katy Perry began her over 2 minute-long performance with her empowering anthem “Roar”. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram) Katy Perry began her over 2 minute-long performance with her empowering anthem “Roar”. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram)

It was raining ‘fireworks’ as singer Katy Perry rocked the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with her powerful performance ahead of the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Celebrating International Women’s Day, the 35-year-old singer opened the finale between India and Australia with two of her biggest hits — “Roar” and “Firework” and enthralled over 80,000 spectators at the prestigious stadium.

Perry, who announced her pregnancy last week, entered the ground in a pink-purple dress with oversized flaring sleeves, which was embossed with the gender symbol for women, the sign of equality and a lot of hearts. She completed her look with a top knot and pastel pink high boots.

She began her over 2 minute-long performance with her empowering anthem “Roar”.

As she strutted across the ground, hundreds of cheerleaders flanked Perry with ‘GRL PWR’ (girl power) banners resembling lightning and back-up dancers wearing cricket bats with the singer’s initials.

Towards the end of the first song, the singer carefully climbed on to the stage.

She later changed into a more snug purple outfit, showing off her baby bump, and set the stage alight with her another inspirational track, “Firework”.

Hours before her performance, Perry met the two teams and shared a few pictures on social media.

“Hoping you’re coming to celebrate these incredible women on #internationalwomensday with me @mcg! I’ll be the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb @t20worldcup #womenneverquit #helpinghands,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her fiance, “Lord of the Rings” alum Orlando Bloom, with whom she is expecting her first child, also gave her a shout-out as she geared up for her pregame show.

Bloom, 43, captioned Perry’s picture as “My babies blooming”.

The singer is due sometime in summer.

