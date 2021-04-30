Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith opens up on her polyamorous lifestyle: ‘I was introduced to it through a nonsexual lens’

Singer-songwriter Willow Smith, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, opened up about her polyamorous lifestyle on talk show Red Table Talk where she was in conversation with her mother Jada and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Willow, aged 20, opened up about being polyamorous and how she was introduced to the concept with a non-sexual lens. Jada said that though the concept is not for everyone, she is with Willow as long as she is “learning to have the greatest love affair with” herself. Willow came out as bisexual in 2019.

What is a polyamorous relationship?

A polyamorous relationship is the one where a person can have intimate relationships with more than one partner with the informed consent of all involved. The society generally regards monogamous relationships as the accepted norm. Anything other than monogamy is seen as immoral, and even illegal, in some cultures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Table Talk (@redtabletalk)

Willow said on the chat show, “With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships – or why marriage – why divorces happen is infidelity.”

Willow also explained that polyamory isn’t necessarily centred on multiple sexual partners. “I’ll give you an example. Let’s say you haven’t always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time. But your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’ And so that’s kind of one of the reasons why I was actually interested in poly because I was introduced to it through a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all my friends,” she said.

Smith added that even though she believes in polyamory, she didn’t see herself having more than two partners at a time. She added that since the age of 17, she started thinking about polyamory. “Me and my partner were in a long-distance relationship and I just didn’t want to hold him back. It wasn’t that I didn’t trust him but once I framed it as how it would benefit him not just me, it was fine,” she said.