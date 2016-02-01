Will Smith confirms return to music

Will Smith is making a musical comeback. Will Smith is making a musical comeback.

Will Smith is making a musical comeback, over 10 years after he released his last album.

Smith, 47, said he also plans to tour again with his former musical partner and hitting the UK this summer with Jazzy Jeff, reported Contactmusic.

“I’ve been working on something and this. We’ve recorded about 25 songs and have four or five I actually like. Jeff and I will be back here (in the UK), this summer to do shows – real shows,” Smith said on a TV show.

Smith first announced his return to making music with Jeff back in October when he was interviewed by Zane Lowe for his Beats 1 radio show.

Smith revealed that he had more than 30 newly recorded songs, adding there was “six or seven that I really, really like, that I’m trying to get the ideas to come out right.”

Speaking about how much the music industry had changed since he and Jeff first started working together in the late 80s, Smith said, “I’m from the era of 16 bars, hook, 16 bars, hook, bridge, hook, out.”

“I’m definitely interested in pushing the envelope of spittin’—how far can you go? I’ma keep giving it a shot up until I’m 70 or 80 years old. I’m just trying to still find that voice; I have so many things that I wanna say. I’m struggling with saying ’em in a way that fit the flavor of music that I tend to like.”

