Will BTS have to enlist for mandatory military service next year? Here’s what the Korean government says

There’s some relief for ARMY. On June 23, the Korean government said that BTS‘ mandatory enlistment will be delayed if they submit an application.

“BTS hasn’t submitted an application for military service yet. But if they do, the government will naturally push for their military enlistment postponement,” Hwang Hee the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, told Korean news channel YTN.

For the uninitiated, all Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s military for about 20 months. This news comes as BTS member Jin turns 30 next year. In December 2020, South Korea’s parliament passed a bill allowing the biggest K-pop stars, including BTS, to postpone their compulsory military service until the age of 30.

At that time, the country’s parliament also mentioned that “a pop culture artiste who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world would be allowed to delay the military service until the age of 30.”

As Jin will be turning 30 next year, BTS will now have to apply for the postponement, or else they might have to join military services.