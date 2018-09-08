Who was Mac Miller?

American rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday, according to reports American rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday, according to reports

American rapper Mac Miller died of apparent drug overdose and was reportedly found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Friday. The 26-year-old rapper was also a record producer under the pseudonym Larry Fisherman. At 14, when he was in high school, Miller started rapping and once described himself as “the coolest Jewish rapper.”

However, before he made it to the hip-hop scene, Miller had dreamt of becoming a singer and had even sold his first record at the age of 15 called But My Mackin’ Ain’t Easy in 2007. He also released two records before signing a deal with the record company Rostrum Records. One of Miller’s defining career moves was when he sold every location for his first tour, The Incredibly Dope Tour, and won two awards at Pittsburgh hip hop awards.

In July 2011, Miller announced his first album by the name of Blue Slide Park which went on to do incredibly well and debuted at the first spot in Billboards 200 within the first week of its sale. However, in 2014, Miller announced that he was no longer associated with Rostrum Records and that he had signed a new deal with Warner Bros Records for a whopping 10 million dollars.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Miller had often cited Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa as a big influence among artists such as Big L, Lauryn Hill, and the Beastie Boys. While Khalifa gave wings to Miller’s career, the latter gave a boost to Chance the Rapper’s professional life. Mourning his death, Chance recently tweeted, “I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. I’m completely broken. God bless him.”

