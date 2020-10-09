Who is Rohanpreet Singh?

Rohanpreet Singh was last seen in Colors TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. (Photo: Rohanpreet Singh/Instagram)

After Neha Kakkar announced her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram, the fans of the singer have been curious to know more about her love interest.

Rohanpreet Singh started his singing career with the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2007. Though he ended up as a runner-up, he impressed the likes of Asha Bhosle and Amjad Ali Khan with his singing talent. He was later seen in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Mega Challenge in 2009.

Rohanpreet also participated in Colors TV show Rising Star season two, where he won the hearts of the show’s judges Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. He became the first runner-up of the show which was won by Hemant Brijwasi.

Next, we saw Rohanpreet Singh in Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He was among the suitors who came to impress Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. He shared a good bond with Shehnaaz on the show.

Rohanpreet has sung several songs including “Taqleef”, “Pehli Mulaqat”, “Ainkan Kaliyan”, and “Hello Hi.”

The singer who is quite active on social media recently shared a photo with his ladylove Neha Kakkar.

Along with the photo, he wrote, “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar ♥️♥️🧿.” Neha also shared a similar photo and wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️#NehuPreet.”

