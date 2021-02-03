Apart from music, Rihanna also tried her hands at acting. (Photo: badgalriri/Instagram)

International pop star Rihanna drew attention on Tuesday after she reacted to a news report about the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. She tweeted, “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest.” Her tweet was widely shared on social media. If you are wondering who is Rihanna, read on.

Rihanna started her music career at the age of 15 after she performed for music producer Evan Rogers and Carl Struken in 2003. Her debut album Music of the Sun was released by Def Jam in 2005. But it was in 2007 that the singer gained recognition with the release of her album Good Girl Gone Bad. Her single “Umbrella” earned Rihanna her first Grammy award. In the following years, she released other successful albums like Rated R (2009), Loud (2010), Talk That Talk (2011), and Unapologetic (2012).

Over the years, the 32-year-old singer won many accolades including nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. She became the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London’s O2 Arena. The pop star achieved 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since making her debut. She’s accumulated 31 Top 10 hits on the chart. With a net worth of USD 600 million (Rs 44,07,71,10,000), Rihanna featured in the Forbes’ list of richest self-made women in 2020.

Apart from music, Rihanna also tried her hands at acting. She made her movie debut in 2012 with Battleship, following it up with movies like Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), and Ocean’s 8 (2018). She has also been involved in philanthropic work through her non-profit organisation Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF). The “Believe It” singer has a strong presence on social media with over 81 million Facebook fans, 101 million Twitter followers and 90.3 million Instagram followers.

The “Don’t Stop The Music” singer is also an entrepreneur and co-owns makeup brand Fenty Beauty.