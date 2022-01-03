Who is Khatija Rahman’s fiance, Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed?

Music maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman on Sunday shared via her social media that she has been engaged to audio engineer and aspiring entrepreneur Riyasdeen Riyan. Later, Rahman and Riyasdeen shared similar posts. The engagement took place on December 29 on Khatija’s birthday, with close friends and family members in attendance.

As mentioned previously, Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, as described by Khatija herself, is a ‘wizkid audio engineer and aspiring entrepreneur.’ His Instagram bio states that he is a certified engineer who has worked in association with companies such as Waves Audio and Audinate. It also mentions that Riyasdeen has worked as a live sound engineer for composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi.

Riyas’ profile is lined with photos of various concerts he has been a part of, along with his audio equipment. His passion for his profession is clearly displayed by the number of images he has put up of those instruments.

Meanwhile, Khatija is a singer and music producer. She has sung multiple Tamil songs for some of her father AR Rahman’s compositions. Khatija is also known for her beautifully produced single “Farishton” which even went on to bag the coveted Best Animation Music Video award at the International Sound Future Awards.