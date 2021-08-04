When Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini slammed rumours of his drug addiction: ‘Such baseless stories hurt our family’

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini has accused the singer-rapper of domestic violence. She filed a plea against him in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, alleging physical, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband. The court has also issued notice to the singer and asked for his response over the issue.

The singer has been embroiled in controversies before, but at the time Shalini had defended him against accusations and mud-slinging. When there were rumours about him being slapped by Shah Rukh Khan for not appearing in a SLAM concert, she had trashed the reports saying Honey Singh had been unwell, and said SRK behaved like an ‘elder brother’, who advised him to rest.

In an interview years ago, Honey had called her ‘his friend’ and that ‘he always listens to her’. Honey had said, “She is my friend and I will always listen to her no matter what because today I have realised that she is very important and always right about everything.”

In fact, when Honey Singh isolated himself from the world, for more than a year, there were reports that he was in a Chandigarh rehab.

Shalini had come forward and slammed the reports of drug addiction that began to do the rounds. “These are baseless stories. Honey is genuinely not well and is in recovery mode. He has never been a drug addict. He is yet not fit enough to defend himself. This man who calls himself ‘Yo’, whose real name is Sachin Pathak, has worked with Honey for the Marathi lyrics for the song Aata Majhi Satakli and has met Honey for that once or twice. He has not met Honey after that. He neither knows Honey nor is a part of the group. Such baseless stories hurt him and us, as his family. Honey and I last went to Chandigarh in August for a religious visit.”

She had added, “Post the Slam tour, he has all throughout been in Noida recovering. Why would he be in a rehab when he has never been a drug addict? His mother does a lot of charity and thus, we make him go out with her. I can only humbly request the media that till he does not fully recover and is in a position to defend himself, please do not publish such false stories. We are planning to go for a holiday but that can also only happen when he gets a clearance from his doctor.”

Shalini had usually maintained a low profile. The singer had once introduced his wife on India’s Raw Star, as the person who has ‘shown him the most love’. The two danced with Main Rang Sharbaton Ka in the background.



Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar got married in 2011 and the two had just celebrated their ten-year anniversary in January.

In her recent petition, Shalini accused Honey Singh of alcoholism and adultery. She said he had ‘casual sex with multiple women’ and would not take her on his singing tours.