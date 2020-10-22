When Rohanpreet Singh proposed Neha Kakkar for marriage, see photos

Neha Kakkar will soon be tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. (Photo: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been giving fans couple goals with their lovey-dovey posts for each other ahead of their wedding. On Thursday, Neha shared photos from the day when Rohanpreet proposed her for marriage.

In the photos shared by Neha, Rohanpreet is seen holding a heart shaped placard that reads, “Will you marry me?” The couple is all smiles in the cute pictures. “The day He proposed to Me!! 🥰🙊😇@rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You ♥️,” the “Nehu Da Vyah” singer wrote along with the photos.

Posting the same set of photos, Rohanpreet Singh wrote a heartfelt note for his would-be-wife, “Hey my love first of all, I wanna tell you that.. from The day I met You my connection with my Smile has become more stronger!” Rohanpreet also mentioned how on the day of his roka ceremony, he realised that his most beautiful dream has come true.

Wishing that his life always stays this happy, he promised Neha, “I promise i will take all of your pain nd in return i will give you all the happiness of this world.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s song “Nehu Da Vyah” released on Wednesday. Within a day of its release, the song has clocked over 2.78 million views. It has been written and composed by Neha.

The couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd