When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s PDA left BTS’ Jimin embarrassed, watch

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s PDA once left BTS’ Jimin rather awkward and blushing. In 2019, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were attending the Billboard Music Awards where they also performed their hit track Boy With Luv. Apart from this, BTS was also spotted shaking a leg in the audience beside Priyanka, while Kevin Jonas, Nick, and Joe Jonas performed.

While BTS enjoyed themselves thoroughly, dancing to the Jonas Brothers’s songs, Jimin seems to blush and turn away when Priyanka gives Nick a kiss.

This year, BTS performed at the Billboard Music Awards to their newly released track, Butter, which has topped charts for more than five weeks. Nick hosted the ceremony and Priyanka attended the event with him. Speaking about BTS, Nick had told Variety in May, “I love BTS. I saw them live here at the Rose Bowl a couple years back and was just blown away by their performance.”

Priyanka and Nick married in 2018 after a whirlwind summer romance, and their fan clubs eagerly wait for their photos together. On July 4, Priyanka Chopra shared an old photo with Nick Jonas saying that she was ‘missing her firework’.

The photo was taken during a family barbecue in 2018. This year, Nick celebrated the holiday with a baseball game in Cleveland, Ohio.