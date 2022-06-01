When Palash Sen said he owed his entire career to KK, singer humbly responded: ‘You’re giving me too much credit’

Musician Palash Sen, frontman of the band Euphoria, once credited his glowing career to the late singer, KK. During their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with Shaan, Palash recalled that while he was studying to become a doctor in Delhi, KK was singing numerous jingles. After KK left Delhi, jingle composers reached out to Palash.

Palash said, “After KK left Delhi, all the jingle composers needed a new guy. I had just started a clinic, I barely had an income. They kept calling me saying that they wanted someone to replace KK. I started singing, and I started earning. So I’ll just say this, I owe my entire career to KK.” KK felt embarrassed and said, “He’s giving me too much credit—you’re fantastic in your own right. Everyone has to leave at some point, and someone has to replace them.” Palash continued, “The world might praise them, but the biggest compliment is that they are so humble—just as they were from 20 years ago.”

Kapil Sharma penned an emotional note after hearing the news of his death and wrote that it had been just a while ago when they had all met for for a beautiful evening. “Didn’t know that would be our last meeting, the heart is heavy…” He also wrote that KK would always remain in their hearts.

Palash Sen shared a photo with KK on his Instagram story and wrote, “Mere Bhai, main jaanta hoon Ishwar ko teri zaroorat thi…hum tere kaabil nahin (My brother, I know God needed you, we aren’t worthy).”

KK shot to stardom with his first album “Pal”. He gave Bollywood some of its chartbusters like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dus Bahane (Dus), Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday), “Gori Gori” (Main Hoon Na), “Tu Jo Mila” (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe) and many others. KK song in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam, among many other languages. The singer passed away on Tuesday night (May 31) at the age of 53 after his concert in Kolkata. KK is survived by his wife and two children.