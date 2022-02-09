When Lata Mangeshkar said she doesn’t want to be reborn, especially as herself: ‘Only I know my problems’. Watch

The Indian nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning, leaving a void in her fans’ heart. As her old interviews go viral on social media, fans have found a video where the musical genius spoke about rebirth. In a rather curious note, she shares that she will not want to be reborn again. And even if she does, she wouldn’t want to be Lata Mangeshkar again.

The now-viral video is said to be a clip from her honest and interactive conversation with Javed Akhtar. In the same she opens up in Hindi, “Naa hi janam miley toh acha hain aur agar wakayi janam mila mujhe toh main Lata Mangeshkar banna nahi chahungi ( I don’t want to be reborn again. But if I do, I don’t want to be reborn as Lata Mangeshkar),” she says. As a bewildered Akhtar questions her why, the legendary singer smiles, “Lata Mangeshkar ki jo taqleefein hain wo usko hi pata hain (Lata Mangeshkar’s problems are known only to her).”

While there’s no clarity about what led the singer to make such a statement, recently actor Shatrughan Sinha did reveal that Lata Mangeshkar ‘sacrificed her marriage for her family.

The actor, who said that he had long been an admirer of the singer and was very friendly with her, said that she ‘sacrificed her marriage for her family’ and was ‘admired for what she did for them’. Sinha noted that this is what he had heard.

Lata Mangeshkar, who will be counted as one of India’s greats with an estimated 30,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career, died at the age of 92. She was admitted in the hospital for almost a month after contracting Covid-19 and breathed her last due to multi-organ failure.

She was cremated at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their respects to the singer. He was joined by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and star Shah Rukh Khan. Others including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan, and Anupam Kher also attended the funeral service.