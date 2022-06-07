When KK spoke about his health concerns: ‘My constitution doesn’t allow me…’

Singer KK’s death shocked the nation and the entertainment fraternity. KK died after reportedly going into cardiac arrest following a concert in Kolkata. Questions have been raised about the conditions at the venue–the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium–and KK’s health conditions. He was 53.

In an interview with Radio City from over a decade ago, KK spoke about the precautions that he takes to stay healthy. Asked how he maintains his vocal quality, KK said, “I don’t put too much thought into it, actually. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, of course. But I don’t know, I used to have a friend in college who used to do both, and he sounded good enough. It’s just that my constitution doesn’t allow me to stand next to people who smoke.”

He continued, “When we’re out at shows, I make sure that the band guys–they don’t normally smoke–but once in a while they do, and they don’t hang around with me. Because I just can’t stand smoke.”

A doctor who conducted the singer’s autopsy told news agency PTI that KK had “a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries.” The doctor added that KK could have been saved had CPR been performed on him in a timely manner. He said that the singer was on antacids and probably mistook pain ‘as digestive problems’. A senior Kolkata Police officer said, “He had told his wife during a telephonic conversation of experiencing pain in his arm and shoulders.”

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popular known as KK, was one of the most successful playback singers in the country. His songs “Yaaron” and “Pal” became major hits with the youth.

Footage of his final concert showed him sweating profusely on stage, and gesturing on at least one occasion about the ventilation at the venue. After finishing his set at around 8:30 pm, he was immediately rushed off stage and taken to his hotel, where he reportedly collapsed. He was pronounced dead at hospital, at around 10 pm.