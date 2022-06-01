When KK was asked about being Salman Khan’s voice: ‘I can’t mimic, don’t have that ability’

Singer KK passed away on Tuesday night after being taken ill while performing at a college fest in Kolkata. The 53-year-old’s voice was the definitive sound of the noughties. KK was equally successful as a playback singer, as well as an independent artiste.

In a 2017 interview with the Times of India, KK had opened up about being Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s voice via the popular Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam track “Tadap Tadap.” Despite not being classically trained, and personally more inclined towards a more western kind of sound in his initial days as a professional playback singer, KK rendered the heartbreaking track perfectly.

Speaking about it, KK said that the number was drastically different from the stuff he’s used to doing, adding that he did not know he had the ‘capacity to sing’ such a song. The beloved singer had also mentioned that he wanted to justify composer Ismail Darbar’s faith in him by performing that track well. KK stated at the time that when he did live shows, he’s always requested to sing “Tadap Tadap”– “There’s not been a single concert where I have not sung this song.”

The singer, when said that his voice ‘suited’ Salman Khan on screen, responded that he doesn’t really understand how anything like that can happen. “There’s never been a conscious decision to sound like anybody else. I can’t mimic, I don’t have that ability.”

He believed that the days when a singer was a certain actor’s voice were over. He believed an actor will connect to any song and emote, if the singer has put his heart and soul in it. KK called lyrics the margdarshak (guide) for a singer.

KK was to perform in Kolkata on Wednesday as well. He had already performed there twice, and was scheduled to do a show on Wednesday too.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothi, and their two children, a son and a daughter.