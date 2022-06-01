When KK sang Tadap Tadap at 4 am in the morning: Singer told Ismail Darbar he doesn’t have to give him another song ever

Singer KK’s Tadap Tadap from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has withstood the test of time and became known as one of the most popular heartbreak songs of his career. Composer Ismail Darbar who is still grappling with his sudden death, recalled when he first asked KK to come and sing the song, he was charmed by the singer’s ‘masoomiyat’. Darbar was moved by his honesty as KK didn’t believe that he could sing the track. However, he convinced KK that he could only hear the song in KK’s voice and no one else’s.

Years later, KK realised the immortality of the track and would meet Darbar and tell him, ” ‘Ismail bhai aap mujhe se koi bhi gana mat gavao (Ismal bhai you don’t need to give me another song). You have given me unimaginable success with just one song. I have sung so many songs over the years, but I have never had a show where the audience hasn’t asked for Tadap Tadap on the loop.” Darbar also told Times Of India about the ‘crazy’ experience of making the song and said that he had gone to meet KK at 4 am in the studio and told him that the tune was ready to sing. “He sang at 4 in the morning,” he said.

Darbar added that Tadap Tadap was not even composed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, it was for another big film. The producer asked him to get qawwali singers to sing the track, and Darbar realised that the song ‘wasn’t turning out great’ within a day. He called KK to come to the studio and recorded the track, much to the producer’s annoyance. He was thrown out of the big-budget film and admitted that he didn’t have money to pay KK when he first sang the song.

He said he promised KK that when he signs a film, only he will sing the song. “KK reacted and said, ‘Ismal bhai aap toh filmi baatein kar rahe ho (Ismal bhai you’re being dramatic),” he said. Four months later, he met Bhansali, who ‘kept testing’ him for almost six months. Finally, a rather exhausted Darbar gave him the song, Tadap Tadap. An overwhelmed and teary Bhansali said that he found his ‘maqsad’ for the film and said that he had found the climax and interval of the film, in short the climax. And so, Darbar was signed on for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, died in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 53. He was in the city for a two-day concert, and took ill during an event at Nazrul Mancha. KK is survived by his wife and two children.