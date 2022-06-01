Watch KK perform Maachis song Chhod Aaye Hum just for Gulzar: ‘Moved to see his love’

Ever since the news of KK’s demise was shared, an outpouring of love and throwback videos and photos of the late singer is being shared on social media by his fans and colleagues.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji recently shared a two-minute video of KK paying a tribute to veteran lyricist Gulzar. In the said clip, KK is seen singing the Maachis track “Chodd aaye hum,” which he had originally sung for Gulzar’s movie way back in 1996. The song was sung by multiple singers including KK, Suresh Wadkar, Hariharan and Vinod Sehgal. It was KK’s debut as a playback singer.

In the video, KK is seen performing a rendition of the number even as Gulzar sits and listens to him appreciatively.

Srijit had shared the video after hearing about KK’s unfortunate and sudden demise and wrote, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn’t just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

KK was suddenly taken ill while performing at a Kolkata college fest on Tuesday night. He had already performed there multiple times and was scheduled to do a concert on Wednesday as well.