When John Cena said BTS helped him in moment of ‘weakness,’ named his favourite band members: ‘Gotta thank BTS…’

Wrestling superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena is a big fan of the wildly popular K-Pop band BTS. Over the years, Cena has shown his support and love for them multiple times by sharing their photos on his social media. Sometimes he has spoken to them about the media, and a few times he has unabashedly shared how they ‘helped’ him during his various appearances on chat shows.

Cena spoke about BTS and their influence on him when he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show for promoting his two books on self-love. Stating he felt unsure about how the world would perceive it if suddenly a WWE champion opened up on social media about taking care of yourself and being vulnerable, Cena stated, “These books exist because the BTS ARMY (a term BTS fans use for themselves) was brave enough to support them.”

“I really gotta thank K-Pop, gotta thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness, and turning it into a passion of mine,” Cena said at the time. In an earlier appearance, Cena had shared with host Jimmy Fallon about how he appreciates the message BTS puts out in the world through their music, and that everyone could do more of that. In fact, at the time Fallon was hosting a BTS week on his show where the band had confessed they wanted to meet Cena. Cena’s response was nothing short of ecstatic, as he mentioned he was ‘floored’ by their admission and that it ‘stopped his heart.’

Cena mentioned how he had been keeping a tab on this new group at the time, which consisted of seven members, all skilled singers and dancers, and of some of them could also rap.

“I love what this band has done because they are this massively popular thing and they have been so globally, for so long. Then I was like, ‘okay, I should probably know about this.’ So when I started to look at BTS and listen to their music, I was drawn because there are rappers in that crew and they use sick beats, and they actually rap, so I was like, ‘yeah, I kind of like this and this is great.’ I got interested in the music and then I got interested in what the music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate don’t be afraid of failure, they advocate that you’re enough. They are great performers, but it is the messages they send that resonates with people,” Cena concluded.

Not only has he professed his love for the band multiple times, Cena has also declared his bias for rappers RM and J-Hope during an appearance on James Corden’s show.

Looks like no one is immune to the charm of this Korean music group, not even a massive WWE and Hollywood star!