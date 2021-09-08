When J-Hope almost quit BTS: Jungkook cried, RM told Big Hit ‘We can’t make it without him’

Who can imagine BTS without their ‘sunshine’ J-Hope? Well, it turns out that this would have actually become a reality, had it not been for a particular member.

BTS’s early days of gruelling and painful struggle are an open secret to the ARMY. The Bangtan Boys had a mentally and physically exhausting time during the trainee days, coupled with resentment from their parents who didn’t agree with their decisions. In fact, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, came close to breaking point and decided to leave the company Big Hit, but was persuaded by a tearful Jungkook who begged him not to go.

During their documentary Burn The Stage, the septet reminisced in a candid chat that the group would have been quite different, had things not worked out in a certain way. The members re-lived their early days over dinner and drinks, and J-Hope brought up the fact that he almost didn’t debut with BTS. He mentioned that he left the group to pursue his solo dance career, but changed his decision thanks to Jungkook, who cried a lot when that happened. Jungkook, who is the youngest in the popular K-Pop band, shares a close relationship with the rest of the members, who treat him like a younger brother. His emotional speech to J-Hope affected him so much, that he decided to change his mind.

RM, the group’s leader, told Big Hit that they could not debut without J-Hope, and they need him in the group. “I told them that we needed Jung Hoseok. We can’t make it without him,” RM had said. In the documentary, J-Hope says, “I came back because I trusted you guys.” Well, the rest, as they say, is history, as ARMY finds it difficult to imagine BTS without J-Hope’s moves, or his trademark introduction, “I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-Hope.”