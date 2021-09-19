When BTS’ V, Jungkook called out obsessive fans for invading their privacy on flights, phoning them: ‘It’s really scary’

The popular K-Pop band BTS is a global sensation, and while the Bangtan Boys cherish their ARMY love, they’re also rather concerned about the darker side of their fame. Recently, the band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook took a flight to US and were hounded by crazed fans, who intruded into their privacy, by tracking their flights and crowding the airport area. This isn’t the first time the team has faced this, as before there have been viral videos of the members, including Jin and Suga trying to escape from fans, while their bodyguards try to protect them.

In the past, V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, had spoken about this, and expressed his worry about it in a V Live. He also revealed why they are compelled to take a chartered plane, even though they would want to take a commercial jet like everyone else. “I should say this on our team’s behalf. You know how we get on planes by ourselves? We fly on a charter flight. We actually want to fly on a regular flight. But when we travel long distance or short distance, fans may know beforehand that we will be boarding and sit next to us, or in front of us.”

V continued, “There are those fans. In those private spaces, we don’t get to relax as much as we want to. So we were a bit uncomfortable. [And] to be frank with you, we don’t want you to do that. It’s really scary.”

Jungkook, the youngest member of the group, had echoed similar sentiments during his Live videos. He received a call from a fan, while sipping wine and explained, “This is a call from a fan. It’s saying ‘You’re doing a V-Live and I just called to check.’ What I do is, I immediately block the call. I actually get a lot of calls from sasaeng fans.” Sasaeng, means private life in Korean, and a sasaeng fans refers to an obsessive fan, who stalks and invades the privacy of an idol.

Meanwhile, BTS continues to be on a high, as they’re now collaborating with Coldplay for a single titled ‘My Universe’, which will be out on September 24.