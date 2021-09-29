When BTS’s V failed to recognise Robert Downey Jr and RM screamed in shock, watch

BTS is famous for their brotherhood, but this almost came to an end during a game when V failed to recognise Robert Downey Jr. During an episode of Run BTS, as a part of its task, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were asked to identify famous personalities based on their pictures.

The boys were presented with pictures of Billie Eilish, Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, and many more. Halfway through the game, the team were shown the picture of Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man in the Marvel Studios movies, for V to guess. V asked, “Who is this?”

Tae didn’t recognize iron man i 😂😂 i stood up myself i dont know his real name too but he couldn’t recognize its the IrOn MaN!!!! and my fav also Jungkooks😭 the way Jungkook started jumping tho😭 @BTS_twt #JUNGKOOK #TAEHYUNG #V #BTS

pic.twitter.com/8ZU4IvFqXw — JeonggukKiBiV♡ (@TaeKookJia_5s) May 4, 2021

The reaction was instantaneous as the rest of the members went into a collective meltdown. RM, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook rose from their seats and screamed, while Jungkook, who is a popular Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, couldn’t stop jumping. RM wondered how V did not know the Hollywood actor. “The highest guarantee in Hollywood, how do you not know?”

In previous interviews, BTS have expressed their fondness for Marvel films, and V had clearly said that he was a Doctor Strange fan, while Jin added that he liked Spider-Man. RM’s favourite is Iron Man, while J-Hope said he preferred Thor, Suga agreed on Iron Man as well.

BTS is fresh from their success of their collaboration with Coldplay. This year itself, they released two singles, Permission To Dance and Butter. They also attended and performed at the UN General Assembly, where they addressed vaccine hesitancy, climate change and also expressed their desire of seeing ARMY again.