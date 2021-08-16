When BTS’s RM revealed he learned English from Friends: ‘My mother bought me all 10 DVDs’

The K-Pop band BTS is a global sensation and they’re in the ‘eye of the storm‘, as leader RM puts it, as their fanbase grows by leaps and bounds. Their recent English singles Butter and Permission To Dance, raged through the Billboard Hot 100 and occupied the top spots for several weeks. The band has slowly taken to performing more English songs and have said in several interviews that they’re taking lessons and working hard at the language.

What’s interesting is that RM once revealed that he learned English by watching the immensely popular sitcom Friends. The rapper, whose real name is Kim Nam-Joon, had said, “My English teacher was the sitcom Friends. Back in the days, when I was like 15, 14, it was quite a done thing for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I’m the lucky one, thanks to my mother.”

RM’s mother bought all the DVDs for him and he binge-watched them. “She bought me all 10 DVDs — all the seasons. So first, I watched them with the Korean subtitles, and then I watched with the English subtitles, and then I just removed the subtitles.” Jin and Suga have also watched the hit show. In most interviews, RM doubles up as spokesperson for the rest of his band members, and helps them in translations.

On Tonight’s Show With Jimmy Fallon, Suga said that he used to buy Eminem CDs without quite understanding the lyrics at the time. “It was about fifteen or sixteen years ago and I really loved his music. Translations for the lyrics weren’t available back then so I really couldn’t understand what the lyrics were about so apparently my parents were ok with it because they could not understand what the lyrics were saying. So they said it was ok,” he said.

Butter is the band’s second English single, after Dynamite. Their song Permission To Dance, was co-written with Ed Sheeran.