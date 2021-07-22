When BTS’s Jimin-Jungkook fought, sobbed and reconciled in the rain; RM called them K-drama couple

While the BTS septet are closely knit unit, they have their fair share of fights and arguments as one can expect from seven boys who live together. Jimin and Jungkook have had some particularly ugly ones, and during BTS Festa 2020, Jimin revealed a rather nasty one that took place between them.

The two boys had a fight in the practice room and Jimin stormed off after telling Jungkook that he can do whatever he wants to. Jimin left for home, and Jungkook also decided to take a walk. He felt guilty and called him to apologise, almost in tears. Jimin told him not to call, but then his heart melted. “I asked him where he was, and he said he didn’t know, and that he was lost. I said, tell me where you are, I’ll come to get you,” recalled Jimin.

Yet, after much sobbing on the phone, Jungkook came home to find Jimin waiting for him in the rain. Jin and RM were in splits after hearing this story later and said that the scene looked straight out of a K-drama. Jimin said, “When Jungkook arrived, I hugged him tightly like in Slam Dunk!” said Jimin.

