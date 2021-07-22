scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
When BTS’s Jimin-Jungkook fought, sobbed and reconciled in the rain; RM called them K-drama couple

BTS's Jimin and Jungkook fought over something minor and then reconciled in the rain.

July 22, 2021 2:45:47 pm
Jimin and Jungkook fought and patched up in the rain

While the BTS septet are closely knit unit, they have their fair share of fights and arguments as one can expect from seven boys who live together. Jimin and Jungkook have had some particularly ugly ones, and during BTS Festa 2020, Jimin revealed a rather nasty one that took place between them.

The two boys had a fight in the practice room and Jimin stormed off after telling Jungkook that he can do whatever he wants to. Jimin left for home, and Jungkook also decided to take a walk. He felt guilty and called him to apologise, almost in tears. Jimin told him not to call, but then his heart melted. “I asked him where he was, and he said he didn’t know, and that he was lost. I said, tell me where you are, I’ll come to get you,” recalled Jimin.

Yet, after much sobbing on the phone, Jungkook came home to find Jimin waiting for him in the rain. Jin and RM were in splits after hearing this story later and said that the scene looked straight out of a K-drama. Jimin said, “When Jungkook arrived, I hugged him tightly like in Slam Dunk!” said Jimin.

Also Read |When BTS’s RM told UN General Assembly he wanted to quit: ‘People thought we were hopeless’

BTS will be attending the UN General Assembly for the second time. The boys have been appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations and Culture by the President Of South Korea Moon Jae In. They will be attending the United Nations General Assembly that will take place in September, this year.

