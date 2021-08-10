When BTS talked about their love lives: RM said his girlfriend did ‘unacceptable things’, V’s ideal woman

BTS members have bared their souls when it comes to discussing their journey, pitfalls, dreams and struggles. However, they’ve always kept their personal lives private, and sometimes even evades questions with witty responses. Yet, there was a candid moment when BTS leader RM opened up about his relationship, when he was in high school.

In 2015, RM (real name is Kim Namjoon) appeared on the popular South Korean television show, Problematic Men, where he was asked about his past relationship. He confessed that they were different people and were not compatible.

“There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process,” he said.

RM added, “She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn’t a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things.”

On the other hand, in another interview V, had once earlier listed the qualities he wanted in a woman. As reported by Koreaboo, V said, “A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents.”

V also said that he would like to have three, if not five, children. He said this when he was asked three things that are a part of his bucket list. “Family vacation (this was a promise I made to my family), to have at least three and if I can, five kids, having Soonshim get married,” he said. Soonshim, for unversed fans, is one of V’s pet dogs.

BTS remains on cloud nine, as their summer single Butter dominated Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks, before it was shifted to fourth position as Justin Bieber entered the scene. Their other song Permission To Dance, was also on the Billboard Hot 100.