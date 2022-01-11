When BTS’ Suga told V and Jungkook that he loved them, RM and Jin felt jealous: ‘Begging you…’

BTS‘s stories of brotherhood is the stuff of legends for ARMY, and it’s probably one of the many reasons why the fans cherish the septet. The band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V share a close friendship, and their RUN BTS videos and numerous interviews are proof enough of the brotherly love that exists between them.

While most of the members are open about their feelings, Suga is rather shy and reserved about expressing his thoughts about the rest of the band. However, eagle-eyed ARMY has spotted when the rapper has shown his love for the rest — be it helping a harassed V with a mic on stage, or showing special consideration for Jungkook, who is the youngest in the band. ARMY has observed that Suga has a soft spot for the Maknae (younger) bandmate. During the 2018 Festa, fans were once astonished when V revealed that Suga had written a letter to him, saying that he loves the singer. Suga was quite embarrassed, and the others couldn’t stop teasing him and demanding why they hadn’t received such a letter from him.

V recalled that he received a heartfelt letter from Suga, ending with ‘I love you’ (Sarangheyo in Korean). The other members hooted and a rather nervous Suga asked why was everyone surprised. Jin replied, “You want to know? Because I haven’t even received 5 messages from you. Not even one line.” V explained that it was so unexpected, and it left him rather teary-eyed. Everyone raised a toast and acknowledged that they rarely have heard Suga say that. He then revealed that he had sent a message to two people, and the other person was Jungkook. RM said that he felt jealous and Jimin piped up that he would like a message from Suga too. “I’m begging you, even copy-paste is fine,” said RM. “Just ten characters,” Jin said. Suga got even more embarrassed and said that he couldn’t ‘do this’, but yet indulged Jimin and told him that he loves him, leaving everyone else hooting again.

BTS members are currently on an extended break. Nevertheless, they’re keeping fans busy with their interactions on social media.