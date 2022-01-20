When BTS’ Jin, RM wanted to send fridge as wedding gift for V, couldn’t stop laughing: The chaotic Namjin friendship

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook appear to share an equally close friendship with each other, but ARMY has their own ‘ship’ biases. Be it Sope (Suga and J-Hope), VMin (V and Jimin), or Taekook (Jungook and V), the videos of the septet goofing around never stops sending fans into splits. One of the slightly underrated friendships from the group is leader RM and Jin (or Namjin) as they are referred to. From collapsing in laughter and being unable to go through VLives or planning proposals for V, the Namjin fans enjoy documenting their best moments together.

RM and Jin react to a wedding proposal to V

During one of their VLive sessions, a BTS fan requested the duo to get them married to V. RM and Jin read out the comment, congratulated V and then came up with wedding gifts for the supposed couple. Both of them seriously discussed sending V a fridge.

When they said that even their fathers hang out as much as they do

Jin revealed that his and RM’s fathers are best friends. According to several BTS fan accounts on Twitter, Jin revealed that both the members’ families live close by and that their fathers hang out 360 of the 365 days in a year.

A chaotic live 2.0 from our Sagittarius Sun-Moon duo HEHE TMI from Jin: His and Namjoon’s dad are bestfriends, they probably meet each other as much as Jin sees Namjoon (he says he sees Namjoon 365/365 and infers that their dads see each other that much too) 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pTFT1mMFF0 — BTS Astrology ⁷ 🐋 (@btstrology_) August 19, 2021

When Jin said that RM was a worse dancer than he is

Jin once said, “Personally I’m a bad dancer, but RM is worse than me.” He explained how when they’re trying to learn choreography, the other five are in sync, but he and RM are in the corner, trying to frantically learn steps.

When RM complained that Jin didn’t make seaweed soup for his birthday

For ARMY, RM is usually seen as the leader, handling interviews with seriousness. However, there is a different side to him when it comes to the Run BTS and VLives, especially with Jin. During one VLive, Jin explained that the previous day had been RM’s birthday, to which the rapper responded, “But you didn’t make seaweed soup for me. He didn’t cook for me,” and accused him of biased treatment, pretending to cry. Jin struggled to explain his side, leaving fans in splits.

When they couldn’t stop laughing during their V-Live, leaving fans perplexed

During one of their V-Live sessions, RM and Jin started laughing as they were humming one of their songs, Blood Sweat And Tears, with different lyrics. While fans struggled to find out what the inside joke was, RM and Jin continued laughing while eating black beans soup, almost choking on it, and by the end of it, ARMY realised that they didn’t have a particular reason anymore, as they would just end up laughing while looking at each other.

Chaos in the kitchen

Jin is skilled at cooking, RM is a hazard in the kitchen, as the rest of the members agree. In one of their hilarious videos, Jin is aghast at RM’s cutting techniques, and finds that he has diced onions in a rather haphazard manner, and was unable to measure the correct length. Worse, RM tried to drain the vessel of hot water using knives and chopsticks.

All said and done, the two are extremely close, and Jin once tearfully thanked RM on stage. “This guy is amazing. There are two guys older than him. Yet he is great as our leader and I want to thank him personally.” RM was visibly emotional, during the speech.