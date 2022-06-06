BTS’ J-Hope penned emotional letter for ‘saviour’ Suga, called him big brother: ‘When I was sick and sad…’

BTS has an exciting week ahead, as not only when they release a new album, but they will also celebrate their ninth debut anniversary. The septet made their debut back in June 2013 and after much hard work, they transformed the landscape of the K-Pop scene. The band has seen several highs as well as an inordinate amount of lows, and yet, what kept them going is their brotherhood and protective fandom.

The seven members share a close friendship. In an episode of their show, Bon Voyage, J-Hope wrote an emotional letter to Suga that read, “We’ve been together for seven years, including our trainee days. When I was first at the dorm, I felt awkward and shy. So I remained in the living room, till you came to talk and made me relax. I won’t forget that moment. You were my saviour. When I was sick or sad, you were always there beside me. When I was tired and had it bad, you were there to give me strength.” He ended his letter by thanking Suga for always being there for him, and called him ‘big brother’.

Suga, who is more reserved as compared to the rest of the group, once said that if he ever had to define who J-Hope is, it would be his ‘portable charger’, who gives him energy.

This was one of the most emotional episodes of their variety show, Bon Voyage, where the band members penned letters to each other. V broke down in his letter to Jimin, thanking the singer-dancer for always being there for him. In the episode, it was also revealed that V had convinced the company to take Jimin as well into the band.

BTS’s anthology album Proof will be out on June 10, which will comprise their old hits as well as several new tracks.