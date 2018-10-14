Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

When Bryan Adams met AR Rahman

Veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams met the music maestro AR Rahman with his son for lunch after the Mumbai concert.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: October 14, 2018 10:00:26 am

bryan adams on his indian tour with ar rahman Bryan Adams with AR Rahman and his son.

Veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, who is in India as part of his The Ultimate Tour, Saturday met music maestro AR Rahman. The 58-year-old singer met Rahman and his son for lunch post the Mumbai concert.

The Canadian singer-songwriter performed at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex on Friday night, where he enthralled the audience with his chartbuster singles such as “Summer of 69”, “Run to you” and “Everything I do”.

The concerts are lined up in support of his 21-track album, ‘Ultimate’, which released in November last year. The Ultimate Tour is brought to the country by ENIL. The tour kick-started in Ahmedabad on October 9 and will wrap up in New Delhi on Sunday.  This is Bryan Adams’ fifth visit to India. He has performed in 1995, 2001, 2003 and 2011 before.

HOT DEALS

Rahman posted a photo of himself with Adams on Instagram, and captioned it, “Had a friendly chat with the amazing Bryan Adams ..We shared stories about Songwriting and Oscars !”

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement