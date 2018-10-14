When Bryan Adams met AR Rahman

Bryan Adams with AR Rahman and his son.

Veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, who is in India as part of his The Ultimate Tour, Saturday met music maestro AR Rahman. The 58-year-old singer met Rahman and his son for lunch post the Mumbai concert.

The Canadian singer-songwriter performed at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex on Friday night, where he enthralled the audience with his chartbuster singles such as “Summer of 69”, “Run to you” and “Everything I do”.

The concerts are lined up in support of his 21-track album, ‘Ultimate’, which released in November last year. The Ultimate Tour is brought to the country by ENIL. The tour kick-started in Ahmedabad on October 9 and will wrap up in New Delhi on Sunday. This is Bryan Adams’ fifth visit to India. He has performed in 1995, 2001, 2003 and 2011 before.

Rahman posted a photo of himself with Adams on Instagram, and captioned it, “Had a friendly chat with the amazing Bryan Adams ..We shared stories about Songwriting and Oscars !”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App