When Blackpink’s Jennie helped Jisoo with English, made emotional speech to Lisa in Thai: ‘You’re my baby sister’

It’s Blackpink’s Jennie’s birthday today and the singer has turned 26. Jennie is loved for numerous reasons, including her sassy, no-filter manner of talking, hilarious awkward moments especially with David Beckham, and general goofing around. Yet, Jennie knows when to double down and get serious, and is even called the decision-maker of the group by Jisoo, who is actually older than her.

Back in 2012, Jennie was introduced to the public through a photo titled ‘Who’s That Girl?’, in the YG Entertainment blog. She was termed as Mystery Girl by netizens, who searched for her frantically on portals. Later YG shared a video, introducing her as their trainee, where she covered the song Strange Clouds. After featuring in numerous music videos, Jennie made her first stage appearance alongside G-Dragon on SBS’ Inkigayo. In 2016, she made her debut with Blackpink, along with Jisoo, Lisa and Rose.

Jennie has several achievements to her name, including her own solo release in 2018, which dominated the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Songs Chart.

Despite her fun and cheery persona, she knows the seriousness that comes with being an icon. In an interview to Elle, she said, “It is a great honor to be an inspiration and icon to someone. When people describe me with these words, I feel like I need to show a better side of me.” Then she added she wants to showcase a more friendly and comfortable side, so she can be more accessible to her fans.

Yet, what fans love most about her, is her unconditional love for her members. Jisoo has often recalled how Jennie has motivated her to improve on English. During several of their VLives, Jennie encourages a rather hesitant Jisoo to talk in English to their international fans, and translates the comments from English to Korean for her. Jennie once proudly noted that Jisoo was more confident with her English, and she was happy to see that.

It’s her sisterly bond with Lisa that Blinks (Blackpink) fans enjoy the most–be it her teasing Lisa, or the two squealing about getting same gifts, their hugs and making hearts on stage. In fact, Jennie once made an emotional speech for Lisa after a performance in Thai, praising her for ‘high energy’. She also said, “You’re my baby sister.” Lisa got emotional and the two hugged. The two even came up with their own ‘ship name’ and announced themselves as JenLisa.

Fans are eagerly waiting for new songs from the band.