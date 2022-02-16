When Bappi Lahiri recalled his love story with wife Chitrani, called her his inspiration

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on Tuesday at the age of 69, is survived by his wife Chitrani and their two children, Bappa and Rema Lahiri. In an appearance on the chat show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, he spoke about how his love story with his wife, whom he married when she was 18 and he was 23.

He said that the story was connected to the song Pyar Manga Hai. He’d gone to record the song at Famous Studio in Tardeo, and Chitrani had come along. He sang the lyrics ‘pyar manga hai tumhi se, na inkaar karo, paas baitho zara aaj tum, ikraar karo’. He said that the song was inspired by Chitrani.

Asked how they came to know each other, she said with a laugh, “Actually we are family friends, from childhood… Bas kya hua, I don’t know.” When asked for some juicy details of their courtship, she said, “No details, we got married so soon. I was 18 and he was 23.”

Bappi Lahiri continued, “As she said, we were family friends. I had met her long ago in Kolkata, when we were both very young. But whenever I used to meet her, I was inspired. Then, I had recorded a song for a film called Pratima Aur Payal…” He said that the song wasn’t a big hit, but he sang it with all his heart because it was inspired by Chitrani, which had her name in the lyrics.

Fondly known as Bappi da, and popularly called Disco King, the singer-composer experienced major success in the 1980s and 90s. He was credited with having popularised synth-based dance music in Indian films.

He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Tributes poured in from all quarters, including from PM Narendra Modi, who tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”