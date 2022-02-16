When Bappi Lahiri refused to gift lucky gold pendant to Michael Jackson: ‘He has everything, I have only this’

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on Tuesday at the age of 69, was popularly known as the Disco King of Bollywood, thanks in no small part to his lifelong love for Michael Jackson. He even composed a special song for MJ when the King of Pop died in 2009. On several occasions, Bappi Lahiri spoke about meeting his musical idol, when he visited Mumbai in 1996.

He said that MJ had nothing but kind words for him, and had even heard a couple of his songs. But MJ was particularly fascinated by his gold jewellery. Bappi Lahiri was known for his ‘gold man image’, and was never seen without his trademark gold chains, which he wore for good luck.

He told Indian Express in 2018, “The industry first noticed me after Zakhmee (1975). My mother gave me a small gold necklace to celebrate. When I got married in 1977, my wife gave me two more: a ‘B’ for Bappi locket, and this Ganapati one. When I met Michael Jackson in 1996 when he came to Bombay, he saw it and said, ‘Oh, what a beautiful Ganesh!’”

But because it was a lucky charm for Bappi, he couldn’t part with it. “But then I thought, he has everything, whereas I have only this gold that is lucky for me. There was one more thing — I was born in Kolkata but it is the soil of Maharashtra that gave me its blessing. If I gave Michael the Ganesh, then maybe the blessing would leave me too,” he said.

In an appearance on the Zee Classic show My Life My Story, he said, “When Michael Jackson was in India, I had met him. I still remember him praising my song. He had told me, ‘I love your song in Disco Dancer’. He said he had liked the song Jimmy Jimmy. The public have always loved me but Jimmy Jimmy was a historic song.”

And then, in an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, he recalled, “Jab woh Bombay mein aaye the, main ek jagah pe baitha tha. Michael Jackson aaye aur mera yeh gold chain, Ganpati wala, unko bohot nazar aaya. Unhone bola, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ Maine kaha Bappi Lahiri (When he came to Mumbai, he came up to me and noticed my gold chain with a Lord Ganesha pendant. He said, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ I introduced myself). He asked, ‘You’re a composer?’ I said, ‘Yes, I have done Disco Dancer.’ Jaise hi Disco Dancer bola, woh bole (As soon as I said Disco Dancer, he said), ‘I like your song Jimmy Jimmy.’”

Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight on Tuesday. Tributes poured in from all quarters, including from PM Narendra Modi, who tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”