When Bappi Lahiri explained his love for bling, why his ‘gold chains got bigger’ as career progressed

Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri died late on Tuesday at the age of 69. His doctor told news agency PTI about his demise, and said that the singer was facing ‘multiple health issues’. Popularly known as ‘Disco King’, the singer known for his inimitable dressing style, dominated by gold chains.

He was never seen in public without them, and was even mocked on occasion for his public persona. Bappi Lahiri took it in his stride. In fact, he said that if he is ever spotted without his trademark gold chains, people are disappointed. But do you know how his fascination for gold started?

“Gold is my lucky charm. When I recorded of Zakhmi, my mummy gave me a gold chain with a locket that has God’s name. When I got married, Mrs Lahiri said that gold is very lucky. As my married life passed by, my gold chains got bigger. But yes, the gold Ganpati around my neck keeps me safe,” he told Hindustan Times in 2009, adding, “Today, if someone wears gold chains, they say why are you copying Bappida. Only few people have such an image. Elvis Presley had a gold cross, Michael Jackson has sunglasses and Elton John has a hat.”

But not everybody was a fan of his ‘gold man image’, as he called it. Yesteryear actor Rajkumar reportedly met Bappi Lahiri at an industry event, and even passed a remark about his appearance. “Waah, shaandaar. Ek se ek gehne, bas mangalsutra ki kamee reh gayi hai,” he told him, according to a Times of India report.

But Bappi da was unbothered. “I know people make fun of me but I can’t help it, gold is lucky for me. It’s my pehchaan, just like my music,” he told Indian Express in 2011.

Best known for his work on films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance and Commando, his last Bollywood composition came in the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

The singer died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight on Tuesday, his doctor told Indian Express. Tributes poured in from all quarters, including from PM Narendra Modi, who tweeted, “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”